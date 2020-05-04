Two booked in Hyderabad for spreading fake news

Two people were booked by the cyber crime police for spreading fake news on social media and trying to create communal dissension in the city.

The police said that the two posted the pictures of migrants protesting at the Tolichowki on Sunday who were demanding the officials to send them to their homes. However, the pictures caught the attention after the accused wrote that the protestors who were of members of a particular community demanding the government to allow them to pray at one particular religious place of worship.

Within no time, the pictures went viral on social media and several persons brought it to the notice of the police on Twitter and Facebook demanding action against the people behind the posts. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

The state government and the police already alerted the people against strict action for spreading fake news anything related to coronavirus and the ongoing lockdown.