Two Chain Snatchers Arrested in Hyderabad; Stolen Goods Worth ₹11 Lakh Recovered

In a significant breakthrough, the Commissioner’s Task Force, South-East Zone, in collaboration with Malakpet Police, successfully apprehended two individuals involved in a series of chain snatchings and thefts across Hyderabad and Rachakonda Commissionerates. The accused, identified as 29-year-old Md Mahmood Shareef, also known as Mohammed or Chotu, and 37-year-old Abdul Gaffar, also known as Arif or Areef Chaus, were linked to multiple criminal activities including three chain snatchings, two bike thefts, and two mobile phone thefts.

The apprehension followed a series of incidents that alarmed local residents, as both suspects were found to have committed offences under various police jurisdictions. The total value of the recovered stolen property is estimated to be around ₹11,00,000.

The police have confirmed the detection of seven cases linked to the two men, including Multiple cases involving chain snatching, cell phone theft, and bike theft under various police stations including Vanasthalipuram, Malakpet, Langerhouz, Saroornagar, and LB Nagar. The police recovered significant items from the accused which including approximately 51.50 grams of gold, a Hyundai I-10 car, two motorcycles used in the commission of the crimes (TVS Rider and Bajaj Pulsar 220), two mobile phones.



