Two coveted portfolios go to Nalgonda netas

Nalgonda: Erstwhile Nalgonda district has been given prominence in the cabinet formation. Key posts have been entrusted to district leaders, Nalamada Uttamkumar Reddy (Home) and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy (Municipal Administration), senior leaders from the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

In the erstwhile Nalgonda district, former ministers of the Congress party, Kunduru Jana Reddy, Ram Reddy Damodar Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy are senior leaders. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is also MP of Nalgonda, has already won five times as MLA from Kodada and Hujurnagar constituencies. He won as an MLA for the sixth time from Huzurnagar.Earlier, he worked as Minister of Housing in the Kiran Kumar Reddy government in United Andhra Pradesh. After 9 years of the formation of Telangana, Uttam was again given the post of minister in the Congress government.His seniority and previous experience as a minister helped him get the coveted post of Home Minister.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who has been an MP so far, has now won for the fifth time as an MLA from the Nalgonda assembly constituency.In 2009, he served as IT Minister in the late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s cabinet. After that, he also worked as the Minister of IT in the Rosaiah government after YSR death. After that, Kiran Kumar Reddy took charge as the Chief Minister. Komatireddy also served as Minister for IT and Infrastructure development and Ports in his cabinet. His experience and prominence in the district earned the portfolio of Municipal Administration this time.