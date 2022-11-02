Two dead and several injured in a road accident in Sangareddy

In a tragic road accident took place in Chautkur mandal of the Sangareddy district, a Bolero carrier and a passenger auto collided head-on at Tardanpally in Mandal leaving two people traveling in the auto dead on the spot and many people were injured.



Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started rescue operations. The injured were taken to the hospital.



The details of the deceased are to be known. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.