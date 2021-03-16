Two deaths, 204 new coronavirus cases in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana continued to see a marginal rise in COVID-19 cases with 204 fresh infections being recorded, taking the tally to 3.01 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,656 with two more fatalities.



The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for most number of cases with 37, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts with 14 and 12 cases respectively, a state government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 PM on March 15.

It said 170 patients recovered from the infection on March 15.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 2,97,851, while 2,015 were under treatment.

The bulletin said 60,263 samples were tested on March 15.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 92,99,245.

The samples tested per million population was 2,49,845, it said.

The recovery rate in the state was 98.78 per cent, while it was 96.6 per cent in the country.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level, it added.