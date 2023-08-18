Live
- 3M India enables Solar-Powered Healthcare Infrastructure for Last-Mile Access to rural Medical Services
- "Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud "was the Symbol of BC's Self Respect. DC Valluri Kranti
- Consul General of America meets Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
- Scholarships for Students
- Decision to Withhold Temple Development Funds Sparks Controversy
- Andhra Pradesh: Newly appointed MLCs under governor quota takes oath, thanks Jagan
- Yulu Partners with Zepto to Scale Green Hyperlocal Deliveries
- Vijay- Sam’s ‘Kushi’ gets clean ‘U’ censor!
- Saiyami Kher says Yuvraj Singh’s story inspired her
- World Mosquito Day 2023 Date, history, and significance
Just In
Two killed as car rams into parked truck in Zaheerabad
- A car rammed into a parked truck on Bidar road in Zaheerabad. Both the occupants of the car died on the spot.
- The deceased were identified as Aviraju (27) and Veeresh (30). Police shifted the bodies to a government hospital for autopsy
Hyderabad: Two persons were killed in a road accident in Telangana’s Sangareddy district on Friday.
According to police, a car rammed into a parked truck on Bidar road in Zaheerabad. Both the occupants of the car died on the spot.
The deceased were identified as Aviraju (27) and Veeresh (30). Police shifted the bodies to a government hospital for autopsy.
Police said the truck was parked on the roadside due to some problem but the person driving the car failed to notice this, leading to the collision.
In another incident, a man was killed when the bike he was riding rammed by a bus of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) in Hyderabad on Friday.
The accident occurred near Rehmat Nagar. Passengers said the bus driver and conductor escaped after the accident.
The accident led to a huge traffic jam in the Yousufguda area. Police registered a case and took up further investigation.