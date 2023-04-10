Two medical colleges in Kamareddy and Asifabad granted permission for academics

HYDERABAD: A permission was granted for Kamareddy and Asifabad to start two new medical colleges for the coming Academic year, 2023-24.



The National Medical Commission has permitted 100 MBBS seats each at Kamareddy and Komaram Bheem Asifabad.

Taking this to Twitter, the State Health Minister T Harish Rao has said that in the true essence of Arogya Telangana, now healthcare facilities will further strengthen in rural areas. It is a significant step towards achieving a medical college in every district, he added. Seven more medical colleges are at various levels for permission in Telangana, he informed.