Two new MLCs face embarrassment at Gutha’s chambers due to 2 hours of delay

Hyderabad: The newly elected MLCs under Governor Quota,Professor M Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan faced embarrassment moment at State Legislative Council Chairman G Sukhendar Reddy’s chambers in the Council premises on Monday.

The two new MLCs came to the chairman office to take oath and waited for more than two hours. As the Chairman did not turn up, Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan left the office. The ruling Congress leaders alleged that the Chairman has deliberately stayed away from administering the oath to the newly elected Legislators of the Council.

The leaders said that the Council Chairman was discharging his duties on the instructions of BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao. The MLCs already received a message from the Chairman to take oath. They were not informed about the absence of the Chairman for two hours at the office. This was a grave insult to the newly elected MLCs and the chairman should give explanation on it, the Congress leaders opined.