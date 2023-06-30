  • Menu
Two people drown in temple tank in Karimnagar district

Two persons drowned while taking bath in a temple tank in the district on Friday, police said. Nine members of a family belonging to Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district visited Bijigiri Sharif village here on Thursday.

Karimnagar (Telangana): Two persons drowned while taking bath in a temple tank in the district on Friday, police said. Nine members of a family belonging to Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district visited Bijigiri Sharif village here on Thursday.

They took bath in the temple tank this morning and two of them drowned, said Jammikunta Town Inspector. On receiving information, police rushed to the spot, fished out the bodies from the tank and sent for postmortem, he said.

