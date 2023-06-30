Live
- Swamijis warn government Shun anti Hindu steps-or else
- Gehlot roaming around unnecessarily; wants to make his son CM: Amit Shah
- Manipur violence: Christians appeal to government
- NMP Achieves Milestone with Largest Container Parcel Size
- Odisha train tragedy: 29 of 81 bodies identified through DNA testing
- YouTube redesigns its YouTube Music app globally
- KL Hyderabad Empowers Educators with Advanced Optimization Techniques in AI
- How internships propel students toward careers
- ACB Court orders CID to attach the house where TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu stays
- Rain relief for many parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD issues alerts for various states
Two people drown in temple tank in Karimnagar district
Highlights
Two persons drowned while taking bath in a temple tank in the district on Friday, police said. Nine members of a family belonging to Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district visited Bijigiri Sharif village here on Thursday.
Karimnagar (Telangana): Two persons drowned while taking bath in a temple tank in the district on Friday, police said. Nine members of a family belonging to Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district visited Bijigiri Sharif village here on Thursday.
They took bath in the temple tank this morning and two of them drowned, said Jammikunta Town Inspector. On receiving information, police rushed to the spot, fished out the bodies from the tank and sent for postmortem, he said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS