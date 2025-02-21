Two Sarees Annually for SHG Women, Announces CM Revanth Reddy

In a significant move to bolster women’s empowerment, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at enhancing the socio-economic status of women across the state.

The Chief Minister announced that the government will annually distribute two high-quality sarees to each member of the state’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

This initiative is set to benefit approximately 63 lakh women, with the government allocating substantial funds to ensure the quality and timely distribution of these sarees. The move aims to recognize and reward the contributions of SHG members to the state’s economy and social fabric.

In a pioneering effort to promote women’s entrepreneurship, the government has inaugurated a petrol station in Narayanpet district, managed entirely by the Zilla Mahila Samakhya, a federation of women’s SHGs.

This facility, established at a cost of Rs 1.23 crore, is the first of its kind in the state. Plans are underway to replicate this model across all assembly constituencies, providing SHG members with sustainable income opportunities and promoting economic independence.

During his visit to Narayanpet, Chief Minister Reddy laid the foundation stone for several key infrastructure projects:

Narayanpet Government Medical College and Hostel: A Rs 130 crore project aimed at enhancing medical education and healthcare services in the region.

Government Nursing College: An investment of Rs 26 crore to address the growing demand for trained nursing professionals.

100-Bed Maternal and Child Health Wing: A Rs 40 crore facility dedicated to improving maternal and child healthcare outcomes.

These projects underscore the government’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and access in rural areas.

Furthering the agenda of women’s empowerment, the state government is encouraging SHGs to participate in renewable energy projects.

A notable initiative involves the establishment of a 1,000 MW solar power plant managed by women’s groups. This project not only aims to promote sustainable energy but also provides SHG members with avenues for skill development and economic advancement.

Looking ahead, Chief Minister Reddy has expressed plans to organize a massive public gathering comprising one crore women SHG members.

The event aims to showcase the strength and unity of women’s groups in Telangana and to seek further support for their initiatives. The Chief Minister intends to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to this event.