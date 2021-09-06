Two teachers from Telangana receive national awards

  • Menu
Hyderabad: Two teachers from Telangana were among 44 teachers who were presented national teacher awards on Sunday.

P Ramaswamy of Siddipet and K Rangaiah of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district received the national teacher awards.

Ramaswamy is the head teacher at Zilla Parishad High School Indranagar at Siddipet while Rangaiah is serving as acting headmaster at MPPS Sawarkheda of Kerameri mandal in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district.

Every awardee receives a medal along with a certificate of recognition and a cash price of Rs 25,000.

