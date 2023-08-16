  • Menu
Two weeks Refresher Course on Molecular Medicine begins

Hyderabad: Two Weeks Refresher Course on Molecular Medicine (Offline) for the Faculty Members of Life Sciences commenced in Osmania University on Wednesday.

Around 20 students from various streams of Life sciences have registered for this program. The Guest of Honour Dr. P. Krishna Chaitanya, Associate Professor in Medical Onchology, MNJ Cancel Hospital stressed about the importance of such courses in updating the knowledge of UG and PG teachers.

Dr. K. Rama Krishna, Director, CPMB, O.U., briefed about the two week course in detail.

Prof. Smita C. Pawar, Director , UGC-HRDC, O.U., welcomed the participants and initiated the course.

The inaugural ended with vote of thanks proposed by Dr. B. Sandhya Rani, Asst. Director.

