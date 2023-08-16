Live
- Register FIR against AAP legislator in assault case: Akali Dal leader
- Coal scam case: Delhi HC seeks CBI’s response on pleas of ex-coal secretary, IAS officer against conviction
- Maharaja of J&K retained internal sovereignty, Adv Rajeev Dhawan tells Supreme Court
- Researchers from IIT Guwahati produce pluripotent stem cells from skin cells
- Cabinet clears PM Vishwakarma scheme for skilling traditional artisans
- Pawan Kalyan calls for protecting Erra Matti Dibbalu
- Cricket Legend Muttiah Muralitharan Ventures into Industry with Soft Drink Factory in Chamarajanagara
- Alarming chemical contamination discovered in popular beer brand; seizure of Rs 25 crore worth liquor
- Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Here are some interesting facts about the former PM
- Nora Fatehi joins Varun Tej’s‘Matka’ workshop
Just In
Two weeks Refresher Course on Molecular Medicine begins
Highlights
Two Weeks Refresher Course on Molecular Medicine (Offline) for the Faculty Members of Life Sciences commenced in Osmania University on Wednesday.
Hyderabad: Two Weeks Refresher Course on Molecular Medicine (Offline) for the Faculty Members of Life Sciences commenced in Osmania University on Wednesday.
Around 20 students from various streams of Life sciences have registered for this program. The Guest of Honour Dr. P. Krishna Chaitanya, Associate Professor in Medical Onchology, MNJ Cancel Hospital stressed about the importance of such courses in updating the knowledge of UG and PG teachers.
Dr. K. Rama Krishna, Director, CPMB, O.U., briefed about the two week course in detail.
Prof. Smita C. Pawar, Director , UGC-HRDC, O.U., welcomed the participants and initiated the course.
The inaugural ended with vote of thanks proposed by Dr. B. Sandhya Rani, Asst. Director.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS