Mulugu: UCCR (ML) seeks a permanent solution to problems in Medaram Jatara

Mulugu: Unity Centre of Communist Revolutionaries of India (Marxist–Leninist) (UCCR (ML) Kishan wing State secretary Gaddam Sadanandam along with leaders and activists of the Organisation for Rural Poor (ORP) submitted a memorandum to Administrative Officer Shyam Kumar at the Collectorate here on Monday seeking solution to the various problems during Sammakka Saralamma Jatara. The memorandum includes a total of 16 demands.



Sadanandam alleged that that though the present TRS government and earlier governments had boasted of expending crores of rupees for conducting Medaram jatara but failed in providing drinking water, medical facilities, roads and other basic facilities. As the officials concerned are not cleaning the area after the conclusion of the jatara, the people of nearby villages were dying due to spread of various diseases with the pollution.

The leaders demanded to provide drinking water, medical facilities, sanitation, construction of roads and drainages after the jatara also; payment of compensation for crop loss; to lift illegal cases against girijans; to appoint local girijans as priests in Medaram jatara; construction of check dams; construction of Mangapet Mullakatta bridge immediately; construction of 30-bed hospital in Kottaguda mandal headquarters and others.