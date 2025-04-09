Uddandapur Reservoir Oustees Rehabilitation: Temple to come up at sub-station site

Mahabubnagar: In a gesture of responsiveness to public sentiment, District Collector Viziyendira Boyi approved a request from Uddandapur Reservoir displaced families to allocate land for a temple at the site originally planned for a sub-station.

Speaking at a high-level review meeting held at the Collectorate conference hall on Tuesday, the Collector instructed officials from the Revenue, Irrigation, Survey, and Land Records departments to prioritise the development of essential infrastructure for displaced families from Vallur, Uddandapur, Thummala Kunta Thanda, Regadipatti Thanda, Chinnagutta Thanda, Shamagadda Thanda, Ontigudise Thanda, and Polepally.

Boyi has issued firm directions to officials to accelerate the rehabilitation process for families displaced by the Uddandapur Reservoir project, ensuring all necessary facilities are completed without delay.

“Each eligible displaced family,” she said, “must be allotted a 300-square-yard residential plot, along with access to basic facilities such as Primary Health Centres, schools, Anganwadi centres, veterinary hospitals, community halls, and public parks.”

The Collector also directed the swift completion of Mission Bhagiratha drinking water pipelines, internal roads, drainage systems, soak pits, and electrification works.

She specifically noted that electric poles obstructing the housing plots should be immediately relocated, to avoid delays in construction.

About the sub-station, she directed that it be shifted to an alternate location and instructed officials to identify additional government land through surveys, in case the available land falls short for resettlement.

Officials were also told to submit immediate proposals for any additional requirements to ensure that no eligible family is left out of the resettlement plan.

Among those present at the meeting were Additional Collector (Revenue) Mohan Rao, Special Collector (Land Acquisition)

Madhusudan Naik, RDO Naveen, and senior officials from Irrigation, Mission Bhagiratha, Survey & Land Records, and Panchayat Raj departments.