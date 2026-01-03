Udyan Utsav 2nd edition to be held at Rashtrapati Nilayam from today

Rashtrapati Nilayam, the winter home of the President, will host the second edition of Udyan Utsav from January 3 to 11, as part of efforts to promote public engagement and environmental awareness.

On Friday, Dr Sagar Hanuman Singh, Director General, National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), addressed a joint media conference, along with Jasbir Singh, Joint Director, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Dr Shalendra, Director, MANAGE, and Dr K Rajani Priya, Manager, Rashtrapati Nilayam and gave details of this 11-day festival.

Furthering the President’s vision of transforming the President’s estates into vibrant hubs of citizen engagement and environmental consciousness, the festival is being organised by Rashtrapati Nilayam and anchored by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare with the support of MANAGE.

Udyan Utsav 2026 will feature 50 thematic stalls with around 120 exhibitors, providing a platform for agricultural innovation, enterprise and value addition. Visitors will be able to explore specialised zones such as the Green Knowledge Hub for the dissemination of agricultural technologies, the Millet Mandi and Startup Hub promoting nutritious value-added products, the Eco Bazaar showcasing organic, GI-tagged products and tribal handicrafts, the plant and produce zone offering bio-inputs and nursery saplings, and the Farm-2-Enterprise zone connecting citizens directly with products from 59 Farmer Producer Organisations.

A vibrant cultural programme has been planned as part of the festival, with daily performances of classical dance forms, including Bharatanatyam, Kathak and Kuchipudi, regional traditions such as Perini dance, Oggudollu and Mathuri dance, musical concerts and heritage storytelling forms like Harikatha and Burrakatha.

A key highlight of this edition is the community engagement programme, aimed at sensitising young minds towards environmental stewardship through hands-on activities such as pottery making, vegetable carving and seed ball preparation, along with demonstrations in hydroponics, aquaponics and natural dye extraction, interactive quizzes, competitions and the “Wish Tree – My Promise to India”.

The festival will also serve as a knowledge-sharing platform with expert-led workshops and interactive sessions by institutions such as IIMR, IIOR and APEDA on natural and organic farming, climate-resilient agricultural technologies and millet value addition.

Additionally, this event is enhanced by extensive thematic floral displays featuring chrysanthemums, celosia, marigolds, poinsettias and other seasonal flowers arranged in creative designs, creating a vibrant and festive ambience.

Udyan Utsav will be open to the public free of cost from 10 am to 8 pm daily at the Main Lawns of Rashtrapati Nilayam, with public entry through Gate No. 2. Visitors may book their entry online through the Rashtrapati Bhavan website or at physical kiosks set up at the Visitor Facilitation Centre.

Dr Anugu Narasimha Reddy, Director, Department of Culture, Government of Telangana, and Kumar Samresh, Public Relations Officer, Rashtrapati Bhavan, were also present.