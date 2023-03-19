Ugadi gift! Govt sanctions new pay scale for SERP employees

Hyderabad: In a Ugadi gift to the SERP employees, the State government on Saturday issued government orders sanctioning a new pay scale, which would benefit a total of 3,978 employees. The new pay scale will be effective from April 1.

As announced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the Assembly, government issued GO 11 sanctioning the new pay scale. This has fulfilled the dreams of the SERP employees who have been waiting for the last 23 years. Their salaries and wages would increase phenomenally. A total of 3,978 employees would be benefited. The new pay scale would come into effect from April 1.

Meanwhile, the SERP employees thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and also ministers including KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and MLC K Kavitha for taking the desire of SERP employees to the notice of CM and working hard to fulfil their demands. They poured milk on the portrait of the CM to express their gratitude.

The BRS had given assurance to the SERP employees during the previous election manifesto. Because of this decision, there would be an additional burden of Rs 58 Crore per year on the state government. Minister Dayakar Rao expressed his gratitude and thanked CM KCR.

In a statement issued here, the state JAC leaders of the SERP unions have announced that they would hold a large-scale 'milk-bath' programme across the State on Sunday and express their thanks to the ministers.