UM Bandi Sanjay Vows to Protect Karimnagar Land Grabbing Congress and BRS

* Warns that Congress's misrule would burden people with taxes and even “take away the gold around your neck.”

* The BJP abolished triple talaq, ensuring security for Muslim women, while AIMIM ignored their issues.

* Assures central funds “like a flood” for Karimnagar’s development if the BJP wins the mayor’s seat.

* Promises to act against land encroachers and safeguard people’s properties.

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Affressing during his municipal election campaign in Butti Rajaram Colony, Karimnagar, on Saturday, he pledged to serve the people “even if I die” and vowed to remain their servant for life.

Sanjay warned voters against supporting Congress, claiming the party would impose heavy taxes and exploit citizens. He accused AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi of failing to address the plight of Muslim women, contrasting this with the BJP’s abolition of triple talaq, which he said provided dignity and security.

Highlighting development, Sanjay promised that if the BJP secures the mayor’s seat, Karimnagar would receive abundant central funds. He pointed to projects already completed under Smart City and AMRUT schemes, including new roads, drainage systems, and drinking water pipelines. He assured residents of Rajasthan Chowrasta, Loyola College, and Butti Rajaram Colony that pending works would be completed swiftly, with tenders already prepared for CC roads and drainage in Malkapur.

He also pledged to protect citizens’ properties, warning that land encroachers would face strict action. Recalling past arrests of corporators during the BRS regime, he said the BJP would continue to act against illegal land grabs.

Sanjay expressed confidence that BRS would be reduced to four seats in Karimnagar and that even a Congress-AIMIM alliance would not cross 20 seats. He urged voters to support BJP candidates in divisions 16, 19, and 20, promising rapid development and accountability.

Sanjay emphasised that BJP candidates represent integrity and service, unlike the “rich candidates” of Congress and BRS. He called upon citizens to support the BJP and ensure its victory in Karimnagar’s municipal elections.