Unanimous election of civic body chiefs in erstwhile Khammam

Khammam: The councillors of TRS party elected the chairperson and vice-chairpersons in all the five municipalities in erstwhile Khammam unanimously on Monday. The election for the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson took place on Monday after the official swearing-in of the newly-elected councillors in the presence of local MLAs at separate programmes organised in Sathupally, Wyra, Madhira, Kothagudem and Yellandu.



In Wyra Municipality, Sutakani Jaipal was elected as chairperson and Mullapati Sitaramulu as his vice. In Madhira Municipality, Monditoka Latha became the chairperson and S Vidya Latha as the vice-chairperson.

In Sathupally Municipality, Kusumpudi Mahesh has been elected as chairperson and Thota Sujalarani as the vice-chairperson. Sathupally MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah attended the councillors swearing-in ceremony and the election of chairperson and vice-chairperson.

In Kothagudem Municipality, Kapu Sita Lakshmi was elected unanimously as the chairperson while Velupula Damodar was elected as the vice-chairperson. Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswar Rao attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Meanwhile, mild tension prevailed prior to the election of chairperson and vice-chairperson at Kothagudem as the son of Ward 34 TRS councillor Kasula Umarani, K Sai Charan created ruckus demanding the party leaders to make his mother the chairperson of the municipality.

He threatened to commit suicide by lying down on the main road in front of the municipality. He later withdrew his agitation after persuasion by the party leaders.

In Yellandu Municipality, Dammalapati Venkateswara Rao has been elected as the chairperson and Sd Jani as the vice-chairperson.