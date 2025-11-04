Unbearable Heartbreak: Three sisters from Tandur die in mishap

Hyderabad: Yellaiah Goud, who saw off his three daughters at the Tandur bus station early on Monday, never knew that it would be his final farewell to them, as the bus they boarded for Hyderabad met with a fatal accident near Chevella on the way, killing all of them on the spot.

The three sisters - Tanusha, Saipriya and Nandini - who were staying in Hyderabad, w ere among the 19 killed after the ill-fated bus collided with a gravel-laden tipper.

Saipriya was a third year BSc student and Nandini first year BCom, while Tanusha completed her graduation and was doing a part-time job.

Goud, who works as a driver, said the three sisters came to attend a wedding in Tandur. "I told my wife not to call the children for the wedding. However, she called them without my knowledge," he said, crying inconsolably. The family conducted their elder daughter's marriage on October 17. The trio attended the sister's marriage and returned to Hyderabad. Again, they came back to Tandur to attend a wedding of a family friend, he said. Goud's wife, Ambika, was looking devastated at the government hospital at Chevella where the bodies were brought in following the accident.

A large number of people gathered at their house in Gandhinagar in Tandur and consoled the family members after the news of the three sisters’ untimely demise broke out.

A neighbour of Goud said that the sisters were very bright students. Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women's University Principal Loka Pavani told reporters that three students of the institute died in the accident. Besides Saipriya and Nandini, another student Muskan, a BSc student, was killed in the ghastly accident.