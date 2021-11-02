  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Unemployed suffering under TRS rule: BJP

Gudur Narayana Reddy
x

Gudur Narayana Reddy

Highlights

BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy on Monday fired salvos on State government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over not fulfilling the promises made during the Telangana agitation and in every election since 2014

Bhongir: BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy on Monday fired salvos on State government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over not fulfilling the promises made during the Telangana agitation and in every election since 2014.

Speaking to media, Reddy alleged that CM KCR, who has made a name for himself in the name of water, funds and appointments, has ignored the people's issues.

Though the unemployed job seekers and youth are committing suicide, the State government has turned a blind eye and has been making promises to pass the time. He said Dubbaka by-election result would repeat in Huzurabad as well.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X