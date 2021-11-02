Unemployed suffering under TRS rule: BJP

Bhongir: BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy on Monday fired salvos on State government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over not fulfilling the promises made during the Telangana agitation and in every election since 2014.

Speaking to media, Reddy alleged that CM KCR, who has made a name for himself in the name of water, funds and appointments, has ignored the people's issues.

Though the unemployed job seekers and youth are committing suicide, the State government has turned a blind eye and has been making promises to pass the time. He said Dubbaka by-election result would repeat in Huzurabad as well.