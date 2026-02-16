Union Bank Trust donates 40-seater bus to Satavahana University

Karimnagar: Ina significant boost to campus infrastructure, the Union Social Foundation Trust, the CSR arm of Union Bank of India, donated a 40-seater bus to Satavahana University on Sunday, aiming to enhance transportation facilities for students and staff.

The initiative was undertaken at the instance of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Umesh Kumar, with the Karimnagar Regional Office of Union Bank set to oversee its implementation. The addition of the new bus is expected to address long-standing commuting challenges within the sprawling university campus.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor stated that the bus would significantly strengthen transport arrangements, particularly benefiting girl students residing in hostels. He observed that many hostel residents faced difficulties commuting between colleges on campus during the rainy and summer seasons. The new facility, he said, would help alleviate these hardships and ensure safer and more comfortable travel.

Prof. Umesh Kumar further highlighted that the number of girls enrolling for higher education at the university had been steadily rising each year. He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to providing improved amenities and a supportive academic environment to meet their growing needs.

On behalf of the university, the Vice-Chancellor expressed gratitude to Ravindra Babu, Chief General Manager of the Union Social Foundation Trust, Deputy Manager Aparna Reddy, Assistant Regional Officers Suresh and Radhakrishna, and Satish Shukla, Branch Manager of the Vavilalapally branch of Union Bank, for their valuable support in facilitating the initiative.

University Registrar Prof. Satish Kumar, OSD to the Vice-Chancellor Dr D. Harikanth, Controller of Examinations Dr Suresh Kumar, Arts and Law College Principal Dr Padmavathi, Science College Principal Dr Ramakanth, Chief Warden Najimuddin Munawar, along with faculty members, staff and students, were present at the programme. Students welcomed the new bus facility, stating that it would substantially ease commuting challenges, particularly for hostel residents. Speaking to The Hans India, Akshitha, a second-year Sociology student, said the bus would support students during annual field visits undertaken as part of their project work, reducing dependence on auto-rickshaws. Bejjarapu Shivani, a second-year Chemistry student, said hostel girls often struggled to attend laboratory sessions during the rainy season, frequently walking in the rain after lunch.