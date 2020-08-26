Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal inaugurates annexe building at University of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal congratulated the University of Hyderabad for securing the Institution of Eminence status. Addressing after a virtual inauguration of the annexe building of the School of Humanities of the UoH on Tuesday, he highlighted two important projects of the government, viz., New Education Policy and Atma Nirbhar Bharat.



In the event also addressed by Minister of State of Education, Sanjay Dhotre and Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, the HRD Minister said the New Education Policy aimed at ensuring world-class education in the country. He reiterated the importance of languages and language studies and said, "Languages like Sanskrit are a storehouse of knowledge. We need to know these languages to unearth the valuable knowledge of ancient times." Encouraging the students further, he said, "Take any subject, but be the master in it." Responding to the minister, Prof. Appa Rao Podile also mentioned the ayurvedic research started in the Department of Sanskrit at the University.

Sanjay Dhotre applauding the government for NEP said "The NEP's multi-disciplinary approach has to be acknowledged. Through it, we can achieve higher quality education rooted in Indianness." He emphasised the role of the university in imparting world-class education and taking the country's name higher. He added, "Thereby, we will achieve 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat."

Kishan Reddy congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal for their efforts in passing the NEP, a change introduced after 34 years. Reddy said that he was delighted for the team at the UoH working on Covid-19. He urged the university to seize the opportunity to improve its research potential and also expressed his hope to see the university in the top 100 universities in the world in the near future.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Appa Rao Podile recalled the invaluable support given by Ramesh Pokhriyal in taking the university to its current status of the Institution of Eminence. "The new building will accommodate the Centre for English Language Studies and the Department of Sanskrit Studies and other units of the School which didn't have space until now. He also urged the union minister of Education to lay down the foundation of the east campus of the university. Earlier, the HRD Minister by the click of a button virtually inaugurated the building.