Union Minister attacks BRS, Cong rule

Hyderabad: Union Minister BL Verma after flagging off the Rajarajeshwari cluster of ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra’ in Tadur on Tuesday recalled how the party has cleared UP from clutches of the Congress. ‘The Congress won only one seat that of Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi was defeated’, he said.

‘Ten years of the UPA regime under Congress was rocked with corruption on a daily basis. People had brought Modi to power in 2014. He delivered on both development and welfare fronts with schemes like financial inclusion with 53 crore bank accounts, LPG cylinders, building individual toilets, housing, piped drinking water. Verma stated.

He charged that ‘scam-ridden’ BRS government, under CM K Chandrashekar Rao, had deprived people of benefits of Central schemes. The minister said the Congress which came to power making ‘false’ guarantees will also meet the same fate it faced in Rajasthan. He asserted that people of Telangana don’t need BRS or Congress. ‘Farmers, youth, women and all sections need Modi for development and welfare’.

He asked people to support the BJP in the LS elections. The minister asked party rank and file to emulate Modi’s who works without taking leave since he was CM of Gujarat. “Give next 100 days to make Modi win; ensure you win your booth to win the constituency should be the mantra’, he said.