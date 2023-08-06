Union Minister Kishan Reddy calls CM KCR playing politics with RTC workers

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy stressed taking legal opinion in the State government to absorb RTC employees into government service.



Reacting to the state government bill on the issue here on Sunday, he said if KCR loves RTC workers, he can organize a special assembly meeting and pass the bill. But, "KCR's family is eyeing thousands of acres of land owned by RTC and are looking to sell those lands somehow," he alleged. He wondered where all the affection towards the RTC workers has gone these many years.

Kishan Reddy recalled KCR on an earlier occasion saying the RTC merger is not possible. They, why has he said only for merger now in such hest, he asked.

He said that BJP will fully support absorbing the RTC workers as government employees. However, the KCR government is playing politics on RTC employees' absorption into the government service and the RTC workers should be cautious on the same, he said.