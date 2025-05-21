Union Minister Kishan Reddy lashes out at Kharge, calling Operation Sindoor a minor conflict

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy criticized Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, calling the Operation Sindoor a minor conflict.

In a statement late Tuesday night, Reddy emphasized that the AICC chief's dismissal remarks on the operation are irresponsible and an insult to the valor and sacrifice of the armed forces. Downplaying such a significant military operation by Kharge amounts to undermining the forces' courage, capability, and strategic strength.

Reddy posed several questions to the Congress chief: Is destroying nine terrorist camps in Pakistan, demolishing eleven military bases of the Pakistan Army, and crippling twenty percent of Pakistan’s military infrastructure merely a minor conflict? He further asked if the destruction of advanced military radars and missile defense systems developed by China, using missiles created by Indian scientists, could be considered a minor conflict.

If Pakistan is rattled enough to plead for de-escalation, does that signify a minor conflict? Reddy pointed out that while the entire world, including India, is praising the success of ‘Operation Sindoor,’ it is perplexing to see Congress leaders respond with such disdain and irresponsibility. He accused Congress of neglecting to strengthen the Army when they were in power and suggested that even after losing power, they failed to acknowledge the Army’s victories. This, he claims, reflects a "bankrupt mindset and psychological instability" within the Congress party.