Union Minister urges people-led push for energy efficiency, renewable

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Energy, Housing and Urban Development, Manohar Lal Khattar has urged all states to actively participate in a people-led national movement for energy efficiency and renewable energy, reinforcing India’s commitment to combating climate change and advancing sustainable development.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, the minister emphasised that climate action cannot succeed without mass public participation. He recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s early warnings nearly a decade ago about the catastrophic consequences of climate change, noting that India has since emerged as a global leader advocating sustainability and balanced growth.

The minister highlighted the urgency of tackling rising greenhouse gas emissions, air pollution and environmental degradation. He stressed that Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment--Prime Minister Modi’s flagship initiative--must be implemented at the grassroots level. Mission LiFE promotes mindful consumption and simple lifestyle changes such as switching to LED lighting, using public transport, cycling, carpooling, adopting EV/CNG vehicles, expanding solar energy, conserving water, and reducing waste.

According to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), India achieved 53.60 million tonnes of oil equivalent (MTOE) in energy savings during 2023–24, including 321 billion units of electricity savings, translating into ₹2 lakh crore in annual monetary savings and a reduction of 321 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions. These achievements, the Minister said, will accelerate India’s clean energy transition and contribute towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Manohar Lal also called for organising State, National, and Global Mission LiFE Summits to enhance India’s leadership, attract investments, and stimulate local economies. Quoting the guiding philosophy, he said: “Prakriti Rakshati Rakshita — Nature protects those who protect it.”

The minister praised the Telugu States, particularly Telangana, for their leadership in sustainability. Under the newly launched ADEETIE scheme (Assistance in Deploying Energy Efficiency Technologies in Industries and Establishments), the Ministry of Power has allocated ₹1000 crore to reduce energy consumption in MSMEs by 30–50 per cent. Telangana’s Medak district has been selected to promote global energy technologies in the pharma industry.

Additionally, BEE has supported Telangana in establishing Energy Clubs to inculcate energy conservation habits among students.

The Minister appreciated the Bureau’s efforts in organising the National Energy Conservation Awards 2025 and acknowledged the role of industries, institutions, and citizens in India’s collective journey towards a greener future.