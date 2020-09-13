Union ministers inspect construction works at Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited

Ramagundam: The Union Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilisers, Mansukh Mandaviya accompanied by the State minister for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy along with higher officials and local public representatives inspected the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) factory here in Ramagundam of Peddapalli district on Saturday.



Mansukh Mandaviya directed the officials of the concerned department to speed up the construction works of the factory which is in the last stage and start production from the month of November.

As per the aspirations of the Telangana people who urged the Central government during the Telangana movement to reopen the Ramagundam factory which was shut in 1985 along with establishing of additional power plant in NTPC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took initiation for renovation of the fertiliser factory in Ramagundam with an investment of Rs 6,120.5 crore.

Around 99 per cent of works are completed with the help of experts who came from foreign countries, using advanced technology. The works of supplying water, gas and electricity were completed but due to the effect of coronavirus pandemic, the works were delayed for the past three months which will be completed very soon, he informed. By completing the works of establishment of Ammonia plant and Urea plant, the production works must be started from October month along with bringing stabilisation of works from November month, he suggested the officials.

Every year around 12.5 metric tonnes of Urea will be produced out of which 6.25 metric tonnes will be allotted to Telangana region. Once the production works starts, the farming community will not face the problem of scarcity of fertilisers, he asserted.

Mansukh Mandaviya also said that around 4 crore metric tonnes of Urea will be used by the farmers across the country out of which around 2.5 metric tonnes of Urea will be imported from foreign countries. To stop importing Urea from other countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started five fertiliser factories across the country and announced Rs 600 to 700 subsidy on each fertiliser bag for the farmers. Once the production works starts in the factory, extra 700 to 800 members will be provided with employment opportunities and maximum of those will be for the local people only, he assured. Meanwhile, the TRS MP, Venkatesh Netha and MLA, K Chander Patel along with the party activists staged a dharna in front of the RFCL demanding the allotment of employment opportunities for the locals and tried to stop the convoy of union ministers. The police intervened and took the TRS leaders into their custody.