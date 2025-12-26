Union Ministers, leaders attend grand opening of BMS Office

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar participated in the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) office --Dattopant Thengadi Bhavan --at Gandhinagar, on Thursday. The event marked a significant milestone for the workers’ organisation, which has long been associated with promoting labour welfare and national harmony.

The inauguration was attended by several prominent leaders, including RSS Sah‑Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, BJP State unit President N Ramchander Rao, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and former Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. Their presence added to the grandeur of the occasion, reflecting the importance of the new office as a hub for organisational activities and worker outreach.

Speaking at the ceremony, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar extended his best wishes to the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh. He expressed confidence that the Dattopant Thengadi Bhavan would serve as a vital centre to further strengthen the national ideology rooted in the welfare of workers, the dignity of labour, and social harmony.

He emphasised that the new office should become a platform for advancing constructive dialogue, empowering workers and upholding values that contribute to the nation’s progress.

The leaders present also highlighted the legacy of Dattopant Thengadi, the founder of BMS, whose vision continues to inspire the organisation’s commitment to labour rights and national development. The inauguration concluded with a pledge to carry forward these ideals, making the new Bhavan a symbol of dedication to workers and society.