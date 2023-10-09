Live
- Daily Forex Rates (09-10-2023)
- Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: 35,356 polling stations were set up across the state
- World Post Day 2023: Theme, History, Meaning, Celebrations, Quotes and Wishes to Share
- Bhubaneswar metro rail foundation to be laid on Jan 1
- KCR will become CM once again: Asaduddin Owaisi
- YSRCP to start Why AP Needs Jagan from November 1
- Metro Purple line to open from tomorrow?
- Conference on Frontiers in Biological Sciences held at NIT-R
- Tracing cyber fraudsters still a challenge for cops
- ‘AThlete Unleashed’ creates history at WIPRO Bengaluru Marathon
Just In
Union Tourism and Culture Minister flags off the extension of four train services
Hyderabad: Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy flagged off the extension of four train services at Secunderabad Railway Station on...
Hyderabad: Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy flagged off the extension of four train services at Secunderabad Railway Station on Monday .
These new extended services include extending the Hadapsar-Hyderabad Express up to Kazipet, Jaipur-Kacheguda Express up to Kurnool City, HS Nanded-Tandur Express up to Raichur and Karimnagar-Nizamabad MEMU train up to Bodhan.
According to SCR officials, The SCR has extended four pairs of train services pertaining to the Telangana region to different destinations with an aim to provide additional travel facilities and cater for the needs of people in the extended portions. With these extensions, the residents of Kazipet will have direct and convenient night travel facilities to travel up to Pune and those from Shadnagar, Mahbubnagar, Gadwal and Kurnool city can travel directly towards Jaipur. Similarly, those from Sedam, Chittapur, Yadgir and Raichur can ply towards Nanded and locals of Bodhan can travel to Karimnagar and back.
Speaking on the occasion, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, said " said These four new extended services will provide additional travel facilities to the people of Telangana and will have direct train facilities to the various destinations. The people of Kazipet will have direct and convenient night travel facilities to travel up to Pune. Along with that even rail passengers of Shadnagar, Mahabubnagar, Gadwal and Kurnool city will have direct and convenient travel facilities towards Jaipur direction. Similarly, the people around Sedam, Chittapur, Yadgir and Raichur of Karnataka will now be able to travel to Nanded direction with this extended train service.