Union Tourism and Culture Minister flags off the extension of four train services

Hyderabad: Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy flagged off the extension of four train services at Secunderabad Railway Station on Monday .

These new extended services include extending the Hadapsar-Hyderabad Express up to Kazipet, Jaipur-Kacheguda Express up to Kurnool City, HS Nanded-Tandur Express up to Raichur and Karimnagar-Nizamabad MEMU train up to Bodhan.





Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Hon'ble Union Minister flags off Extension of four Train Services @ Secunderabad Railway Station https://t.co/4hfKz8RCxN — South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) October 9, 2023





According to SCR officials, The SCR has extended four pairs of train services pertaining to the Telangana region to different destinations with an aim to provide additional travel facilities and cater for the needs of people in the extended portions. With these extensions, the residents of Kazipet will have direct and convenient night travel facilities to travel up to Pune and those from Shadnagar, Mahbubnagar, Gadwal and Kurnool city can travel directly towards Jaipur. Similarly, those from Sedam, Chittapur, Yadgir and Raichur can ply towards Nanded and locals of Bodhan can travel to Karimnagar and back.

