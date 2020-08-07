University of Hyderabad to resume online classes from Aug 20

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad (UoH) in an announcement said that the varsity administration has decided to resume online classes for about 2,000 post-graduate programmes from August 20.

According to the release, the university had suspended the classes for all the batches on March 15. Since then, the varsity completed the evaluation process of all the final semester students. And now, the online classes will be resumed in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, said senior professor Vinod Pavarala.

In a meeting convened by the university Vice-Chancellor with heads of department and deans of schools, they discussed recommendations made such as re-proposing the existing boarding allowance scholarship of Rs 1,000 a month to the students from deprived backgrounds as they are likely to face costs of connectivity.

The Vice-Chancellor also announced that the university is planning to shore up communication technology infrastructure enabling the teaching faculty to effectively deliver online teaching.