Unlicensed practitioners put lives at risk

Wanaparthy: A concerning trend has emerged in Wanaparthy district as Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs), Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Ayurvedic practitioners are illegally engaging in allopathic medicine, endangering the lives of unsuspecting patients seeking health checkups. The rampant rise of unauthorised health clinics, nursing homes, and unregistered hospitals in various mandals and Wanaparthy district headquarters has raised serious questions about the integrity of medical practices.

In particular, Pebbair mandal headquarters has witnessed a surge in RMP clinics in villages like Sugur, Gummadam, and Nekupaya. Disturbingly, these practitioners, often catering to the poor and illiterate, are assuming roles beyond their expertise. Instead of providing appropriate first aid and referring patients to authorised medical facilities, they are impersonating MBBS doctors and specialist surgeons, performing complex surgeries, including illegal abortions, and extracting exorbitant fees from vulnerable patients.

Despite numerous complaints lodged with the medical and health department officials in the district, these unauthorised activities persist, as the authorities seem to turn a blind eye. Recently, Homeopathy and Ayurvedic doctors in Pebbair mandal have also ventured into allopathic medicine, engaging in unethical healthcare practices that jeopardize the lives of innocent people.

A shocking incident unfolded a few months ago when an illegal abortion was conducted in Pebbair. The gender of the fetus was misdiagnosed, leading to a male child being aborted. To cover up the mistake, the doctors reportedly mutilated the fetus’s genitals. Although the district health authorities seized the hospital and filed cases against those involved, the case appears to have stalled, with reports of a compromise between the patient and the hospital.

The mushrooming of hospitals with RMP boards in villages around the constituency has escalated the gravity of the situation. Critics have pointed out instances where private doctors, driven by financial gain, have allegedly removed unwanted pregnancies, irrespective of the consequences.

As concerns escalate, the relatives of deceased individuals, who have fallen victim to unscrupulous medical practices, demand action from the authorities. Whether Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar will take decisive action against the medical officers implicated in these incidents remains uncertain.