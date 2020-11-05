Unmarried couple found dead in Vikarabad

An unmarried couple found dead in an agricultural field in Malreddypalli of Tandur mandal of Vikarabad on Wednesday. The victims, Balraj (22) and a 16-year-old girl were in a relationship.

The police said that two committed suicide by consuming pesticide after their parents learned about their relationship and opposed it as the girl was still a minor. The villagers found the couple lying unconscious in the agricultural field and alerted the police. The police who reached the spot found Balraj was alive and shifted him to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

The police shifted the bodies to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy. Balraj and the girl were in a relationship for the last six months.

In May 2020, bodies of missing couple found hanging in the forest in Vikarabad. The skeletal remains of the two were found in Ananthagiri forest in Vikarabad district. Herdsmen who ventured into the forest found the bodies and informed the police.