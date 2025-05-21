Live
- Row over ‘Congress office’ in Turkey: Party sues BJP IT cell chief, latter insists on ‘clear answer’
- Elon Musk Hints at Possible Tesla and xAI Merger Amid AI and Energy Push
- Heavy rains occur in Visakhapatnam, low lying areas submerged
- Banu Mushtaq Becomes First Kannada Author to Win International Booker Prize
- APCC chief launches an indefinite hunger strike in support of VSP workers
- Minister Seethakka Honors Young Minds at Unified Council Annual Awards Celebrations
- EPFO adds 14.58 lakh net members in March, 7.54 lakh new subscribers
- Babar, Rizwan, Afridi miss out as Pakistan name squad for Bangaldesh T20Is
- India’s strong domestic market cushions economy against global trade shocks: Report
- Expelled DMK functionary, wife seek anticipatory bail from Madras HC in sexual harassment case
Unorganised workers educated on rights & entitlements
Gadwal: Principal Senior Civil Judge V Srinivas emphasised the importance of legal awareness among the unorganized sector workers.He was speaking as...
Gadwal: Principal Senior Civil Judge V Srinivas emphasised the importance of legal awareness among the unorganized sector workers.
He was speaking as the chief guest at a legal literacy seminar organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) at Madanapalli village in Gadwal mandal on Tuesday.
The seminar was specifically aimed at educating workers from the unorganized sector about their legal rights and entitlements. Judge Srinivas interacted with the workers, enquired about their challenges, and elaborated on the various laws applicable to their sector. He explained that workers in the unorganised sector typically operate outside formal government registration and often do not benefit from labour regulations or social security schemes. These workers include those involved in small-scale businesses, home-based jobs, and other informal employment avenues.
Despite contributing significantly to the economy with a large workforce, they face persistent issues such as low wages, lack of job security, and absence of social safety nets.
Judge Srinivas stressed the need for every unorganised worker to possess essential identification and benefit cards such as the Labor Card and e-SHRAM Card. These cards are vital to access various government welfare schemes designed for their benefit. He also cautioned workers against falling prey to middlemen and encouraged them to avail services through official MeeSeva centres for their applications and legal needs. He advised that any issues faced by the workers should be submitted to the District Legal Services Authority in written application format so that appropriate legal support and resolution mechanisms can be provided. Legal aid counsels V Rajender, B Srinivasulu, and Lakshmana Swamy also participated in the seminar and addressed the gathering, further emphasizing the commitment of the judiciary to empower the underrepresented workforce through legal education and support.
This initiative reflects the ongoing efforts of the judiciary to bridge the gap between the law and the unorganised labor sector by bringing legal services and awareness directly to the grassroots level.