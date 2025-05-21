Unorganised workers educated on rights & entitlements

Gadwal: Principal Senior Civil Judge V Srinivas emphasised the importance of legal awareness among the unorganized sector workers.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a legal literacy seminar organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) at Madanapalli village in Gadwal mandal on Tuesday.

The seminar was specifically aimed at educating workers from the unorganized sector about their legal rights and entitlements. Judge Srinivas interacted with the workers, enquired about their challenges, and elaborated on the various laws applicable to their sector. He explained that workers in the unorganised sector typically operate outside formal government registration and often do not benefit from labour regulations or social security schemes. These workers include those involved in small-scale businesses, home-based jobs, and other informal employment avenues.

Despite contributing significantly to the economy with a large workforce, they face persistent issues such as low wages, lack of job security, and absence of social safety nets.

Judge Srinivas stressed the need for every unorganised worker to possess essential identification and benefit cards such as the Labor Card and e-SHRAM Card. These cards are vital to access various government welfare schemes designed for their benefit. He also cautioned workers against falling prey to middlemen and encouraged them to avail services through official MeeSeva centres for their applications and legal needs. He advised that any issues faced by the workers should be submitted to the District Legal Services Authority in written application format so that appropriate legal support and resolution mechanisms can be provided. Legal aid counsels V Rajender, B Srinivasulu, and Lakshmana Swamy also participated in the seminar and addressed the gathering, further emphasizing the commitment of the judiciary to empower the underrepresented workforce through legal education and support.

This initiative reflects the ongoing efforts of the judiciary to bridge the gap between the law and the unorganised labor sector by bringing legal services and awareness directly to the grassroots level.