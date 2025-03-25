Unpaid and Unheard: Alampur Sanitation Workers Struggle for Survival

Gadwal: The sanitation workers in various village panchayats across the eight mandals of the Alampur constituency are facing severe financial hardship due to the non-payment of their salaries for several months. These workers, who wake up before dawn to clean the streets, dispose of garbage, and ensure public health, are now struggling to meet their daily needs.

Despite their relentless service, they are unable to voice their grievances to the authorities. They fear repercussions if they complain, yet they continue their duties with silent suffering. Workers claim that they are repeatedly given false promises about salary payments, but there is no record of timely disbursement. As a result, many of them are forced to survive without proper food, leading to immense distress for their families.

The frustration among the sanitation workers is growing, as they point out the hypocrisy of higher officials who would struggle even if their salaries were delayed by a single month. “How are we supposed to survive when our meager wages are withheld for months?” questioned one of the workers. The workers are left helpless, not knowing whom to approach for justice.

Adding to their woes, the workers allege that they face threats and warnings from officials if they fail to report to duty. While they are expected to work every day, they receive no sympathy when it comes to their wages. They claim that during festivals like Ugadi, their families were forced to go without proper meals due to the financial crisis caused by the delayed salaries.

The workers are now urging the government to take immediate action and at least release a month’s pending salary to provide them with some relief. They believe that if the administration does not respond soon, their hardships will only worsen, making their survival even more difficult.