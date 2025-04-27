  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Unseasonal rains lash several districts in Telangana

Unseasonal rains lash several districts in Telangana
x
Highlights

Unseasonal rains have disrupted life in several districts of Telangana, including Mancherial, Peddapalli and Yadadri.

Unseasonal rains have disrupted life in several districts of Telangana, including Mancherial, Peddapalli and Yadadri. The sudden downpour has particularly affected local farmers, as harvested paddy stored in yards and agricultural markets has been drenched.

Farmers, who were preparing to sell their produce, expressed deep anguish over the financial losses incurred due to the unexpected rainfall. Many fear that the damaged crops will fetch lower prices, adding to their economic distress.

Authorities have begun assessing the extent of the damage, but farmers are urging immediate support and compensation to recover from their losses.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick