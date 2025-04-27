Live
- Won't ally with any political parties, people wanting change may join Jan Suraaj: Prashant Kishor
- Advanced methods transforming coronary artery treatments: Sr cardiologist
- BRS to hold its Rajatotsavam meeting today at Elkathurthy
- AP CID takes former Intelligence Chief PSR Anjaneyulu into custody
- MLA inaugurates free tailoring training programme
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th April 2025
- Stock market and the gamble, lottery, strategic venture doctrine
- Antimicrobial resistance: A silent pandemic
- Iran port explosion: Death toll climbs to 14, three Chinese among injured
- A new dawn: The political and emotional journey to Telangana
Unseasonal rains lash several districts in Telangana
Highlights
Unseasonal rains have disrupted life in several districts of Telangana, including Mancherial, Peddapalli and Yadadri.
Unseasonal rains have disrupted life in several districts of Telangana, including Mancherial, Peddapalli and Yadadri. The sudden downpour has particularly affected local farmers, as harvested paddy stored in yards and agricultural markets has been drenched.
Farmers, who were preparing to sell their produce, expressed deep anguish over the financial losses incurred due to the unexpected rainfall. Many fear that the damaged crops will fetch lower prices, adding to their economic distress.
Authorities have begun assessing the extent of the damage, but farmers are urging immediate support and compensation to recover from their losses.
Next Story