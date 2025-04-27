Unseasonal rains lash several districts in Telangana

Unseasonal rains have disrupted life in several districts of Telangana, including Mancherial, Peddapalli and Yadadri. The sudden downpour has particularly affected local farmers, as harvested paddy stored in yards and agricultural markets has been drenched.

Farmers, who were preparing to sell their produce, expressed deep anguish over the financial losses incurred due to the unexpected rainfall. Many fear that the damaged crops will fetch lower prices, adding to their economic distress.

Authorities have begun assessing the extent of the damage, but farmers are urging immediate support and compensation to recover from their losses.