Just In
Unused integrated market raises concerns for locals
- Sale of fish, mutton, chicken, and vegetables on streets breeding contamination
- Residents falling ill due to consumption of this food
Gadwal : The integrated veg and non-veg market, built during the previous BRS government and inaugurated by then Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, remains unused in Ieeja Municipality. This has resulted in significant inconvenience, with vendors selling chicken, mutton, fish, and vegetables on the streets, leading to severe traffic jams on the main road of Ieeja Town.
Residents are facing problems as the sale of meat and fish on side roads leads to contamination. Smoke, dust, and dirt emitted by passing vehicles fall on the food, causing health hazards. Consequently, the people of Ieeja who consume this contaminated food are suffering from diseases and spending thousands of rupees on treatment.
Leaders of the All-State Party have alleged that the negligence of municipal authorities is the reason for the integrated market not being brought into use. They have called for immediate action to address these issues and alleviate the suffering of the residents.
In an effort to find out when the market will become operational, The Hans India approached local municipal authorities. They informed us that they are still planning a council meeting to discuss the opening of the market and to address the current problems faced by traders and commuters.