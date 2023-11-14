Live
Uppal BRS candidate campaigns in AS Rao Nagar, asks to make KCR CM again
As the Telangana Assembly elections are fast approaching, BRS Party MLA candidate Bandari Lakshma Reddy, who is campaigning from house to house with the BRS army across A.S. Rao Nagar Division
As the Telangana Assembly elections are fast approaching, BRS Party MLA candidate Bandari Lakshma Reddy, who is campaigning from house to house with the BRS army across A.S. Rao Nagar Division, North Kamalanagar, APS Quarters and Bhavani Nagar Colonies received a grand welcome from the people of the division.
Addressing the people, he explained to the public about the development carried out in Telangana under the leadership of KCR, the welfare schemes being implemented, the manifesto introduced and women's empowerment and urged the people not to be fooled by believing the promises made by Congress and BJP party leaders. He requested to vote for BRS party car symbol in Uppal constituency and give him with a huge majority.
BRS State Secretary Thaduri Srinivas, former corporators Kotha Rama Rao, Pajjuri Pavani Reddy, Division President Kasam Mahipal Reddy and women workers of BRS party participated in large numbers in this campaign.