Live
- RBI directs Bajaj Finance to stop sanction, disbursal of loans under two lending products
- Akali Dal slams Punjab government for closing grain markets amidst paddy procurement
- Challans of BS-III vehicles increased to 34% from previous day, says Delhi Traffic Police
- Comm min expects to issue 20,000 status holder certificates to exporters this year: DGFT
- Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Takes Aim At PM Modi's 'Perpetual Pain' During Madhya Pradesh Rally
- T'gana polls: Cong, BRS conspiring to defeat BJP in Kamareddy but KCR will lose both segments, says Kishan Reddy
- Sensex, Nifty rally more than 1 pc as investors cheer softer US inflation number
- Would Ram temple have been built under Congress rule, Adityanath asks during MP campaign
- Won't be surprised if JD(S) merges with BJP, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
- The Biden-Xi meeting is aimed at getting the relationship on better footing, but tough issues loom
Just In
Uppal BRS candidate meets senior citizens association, asks to evaluate BRS performance
Bandari Lakshma Reddy, the MLA candidate of Uppal Constituency and BRS Party, Mr. Ragidi Lakshmareddy
Bandari Lakshma Reddy, the MLA candidate of Uppal Constituency and BRS Party, Mr. Ragidi Lakshmareddy, the senior leaders of BRS state attended the senior citizen meeting held under the leadership of President of Habsiguda Senior Citizens, Thakur Singh, in the Kalani Committee Hall of Habsiguda Division, Maheshwar Nagar.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that people have seen many governments and the development made by the BRS government in Telangana state and requested all of them to support the BRS party which has placed Telangana at the forefront of development. He said KCR is supporting the senior citizens in every way, explaining the schemes introduced for them and opined that if all these schemes are to continue, the BRS government should come back to power, making KCR the hat-trick CM. Bandari Lakshma Reddy requested the senior citizens to vote for him..
A large number of senior citizen members, BRS senior and key leaders and activists participated in this programme.