Uppal BRS candidate meets senior citizens association, asks to evaluate BRS performance

Bandari Lakshma Reddy, the MLA candidate of Uppal Constituency and BRS Party, Mr. Ragidi Lakshmareddy, the senior leaders of BRS state attended the senior citizen meeting held under the leadership of President of Habsiguda Senior Citizens, Thakur Singh, in the Kalani Committee Hall of Habsiguda Division, Maheshwar Nagar.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that people have seen many governments and the development made by the BRS government in Telangana state and requested all of them to support the BRS party which has placed Telangana at the forefront of development. He said KCR is supporting the senior citizens in every way, explaining the schemes introduced for them and opined that if all these schemes are to continue, the BRS government should come back to power, making KCR the hat-trick CM. Bandari Lakshma Reddy requested the senior citizens to vote for him..

A large number of senior citizen members, BRS senior and key leaders and activists participated in this programme.