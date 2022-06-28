Upset over Inter results, 4 students end life

Upset over failing in the Intermediate examination, a teenager committed suicide in Annapurna Nagar of Mirpet on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Allampalli Tagore Hari who hanged himself to death.

According to the sources, Tagore Hari son of Narasimha was a student of Narayana college in Santhosh Nagar. A case has been registered and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. In other such incidents, another two intermediate students also committed suicide after being upset over results. It is learnt that a student in Katedan of Rajendranagar limits committed suicide by jumping off from a building while another student identified as Praveen from Nallakunta Tanda of Kadtal Mandal also committed suicide.

Earlier in the day, a 16-year-old on Tuesday reportedly jumped to death in a well. According to the sources, the youth identified as Sirikonda Sai (16) reportedly failed in intermediate exams which results were released on Tuesday.

His mother is believed to have scolded him for failing. Sai reportedly jumped into the well and committed suicide. The incident took place at Jujuluraopet village in Kusumanchi mandal.

The police rushed to the spot and registered a case and began an investigation.

The body was Sai was rushed to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem. A pall of gloom descended on the family and the surroundings after the alleged suicide of Sirikonda Sai.