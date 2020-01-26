Top
Urban Centre for Excellence to come up in Hyderabad soon

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday said that the government would establish Urban Centre of Excellence, a training and research facility...

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday said that the government would establish Urban Centre of Excellence, a training and research facility for the policy makers in a 20-acre area at Khajaguda in the city soon.

Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan, the Chief Minister said that the Urban Centre of Excellence would have continuous training classes for the public representatives from urban local bodies.

The Chief Minister opined that there would be more migration to urban areas in the coming future and the challenges would also increase for the government.

The Telangana urban philosophers, managers including ministers, MLAs, corporators and other public representatives would have to face new challenges and they would have to get updated, the Chief Minister said, adding that already land was identified for setting up the centre. The Chief Minister said that the government would have to plan for new entrants into the city.

"The coastal cities are prone to pollution and some cities are getting polluted. The worst hit city in terms of pollution has been Beijing in China and second is Delhi. Fortunately Hyderabad is surrounded with forest cover and we are developing urban parks.

There is scope for further migration and it will throw new challenges," said Chandrashekar Rao. He also said that since the Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao had visited Davos and explained about facilities everyone was coming to Hyderabad and more are ready to come and government need to plan to provide them facilities.

The Chief Minister said that government would bring 'Pattana Pragathi' in the towns on the lines of Palle Pragathi in the Gram Panchayats. The corporators and chairpersons would undergo training at the excellence centre.

