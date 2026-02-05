Urban mandate up for grabs as parties exude confidence

The three major political forces in Telangana have expressed firm confidence in securing a majority in the ongoing municipal elections. Despite the traditional perception that urban voters are more deliberative and independent than their rural counterparts, party leaders suggest there will be little difference between urban and rural mandates during this particular cycle. Every major player believes they have the momentum to secure a significant victory.

The ruling Congress party remains highly optimistic about registering a dominant performance across 123 urban local bodies. Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy stated that while the BJP might secure some wards and divisions in certain municipalities, it would not derail the overall Congress prospects. However, he cautioned against any complacency, emphasising that rigorous poll management on the day of voting is vital to the final result. He believes that the party must not adopt a negligent attitude in the final forty-eight hours before the state heads to the booths to cast their votes. “We have to be serious on polling day; then the party will win all cities and towns. Poll management is important even in urban areas,” Kiran Kumar said.

The BRS party is equally confident of outperforming the ruling party, provided the electoral process remains fair. MLC Sravan Dasoju claimed that urban voters—including students, women, and retired employees—are vexed by the Revanth Reddy government. He argued that the urban electorate harbours deep resentment towards the current administration, which he alleged is filled with corruption. “The Congress party is trying to win the municipal elections using police and money as the people are fully against the government. The BRS will win the majority of municipalities and corporations if the elections are held in a fair manner,” Dasoju said.

Meanwhile, the BJP, positioning itself as a naturally urban-centric party, expects results far superior to its rural performance. State Vice-President NVSS Prabhakar alleged that voters are now fully aware of a nexus between the Congress and the MIM.

He claimed this alliance is attempting to create a political corridor from Bodhan to Adilabad to block the rise of the BJP in North Telangana. He noted that public resentment towards government inefficiency would ultimately favour the saffron party. “BJP is a proven party in urban areas. Political upsurge is in favour of the BJP because of the Congress government’s corruption and inefficiency. We are going to win more municipalities and corporations this time,” Prabhakar said.

This clash of confidence suggests a high-stakes battle for the urban mandate, where every ward will be fiercely contested. The final verdict will determine which party truly holds the pulse of Telangana’s growing cities. Both the ruling party and the opposition are leaving no stone unturned to secure this critical victory.