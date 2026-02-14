Urban voters reaffirm faith in Cong: Ponnam

Hyderabad: Minister for Transport and BC Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar expressed happiness over the Congress party’s resounding victory in the municipal elections held across the state, describing it as a “people’s victory.”

He stated that the triumph is not merely a political win for the Congress party but a victory for the people of Telangana and an endorsement of the welfare and development initiatives undertaken by the state government. The results, he said, clearly reflect the trust urban voters have placed in the Congress party and its governance.

The Minister observed that the people in urban areas have delivered a decisive verdict by extending their full support to people-centric governance. He attributed the victory to focused urban development, expansion of infrastructure, transparent administration, a corruption-free system, and governance that remains accessible and responsive to citizens. He extended congratulations to all councilors and corporators elected on behalf of the Congress and advised them to uphold the trust reposed in them by the people. He urged them to accelerate development activities in every ward and ensure effective local governance.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar stated that the public has appreciated the welfare and development programmes being implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He noted that the grand victory was made possible through the collective efforts of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud and the entire Cabinet.

He emphasised that the Congress government is moving forward with the vision of transparent governance, rapid development, and a government that remains close to the people. The urban electorate, he said, has once again supported the party for its prompt resolution of public grievances and effective implementation of welfare schemes.

Concluding, the Minister affirmed that the blessings given by the urban voters will be treated as a responsibility. Over the next three years, he pledged to focus on enhanced development and expanded welfare initiatives, ensuring that every town progresses steadily while maintaining the trust of the people as the government’s highest priority.