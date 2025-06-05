  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Utnoor: Wall posters on Badi bata released

Utnoor: Wall posters on Badi bata released
x
Highlights

Utnoor: ITDA PO Khushboo Gupta has called for tribal children to be enrolled in government ashram schools. Under the auspices of the Comprehensive...

Utnoor: ITDA PO Khushboo Gupta has called for tribal children to be enrolled in government ashram schools. Under the auspices of the Comprehensive Tribal Development Organization, the wall posters of Professor Jayashankar Badibata programme were released at the PO office on Tuesday.

The PO said that if children are admitted to ashram schools, the path to a golden future will be paved.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick