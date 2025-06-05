Live
Utnoor: Wall posters on Badi bata released
Highlights
Utnoor: ITDA PO Khushboo Gupta has called for tribal children to be enrolled in government ashram schools. Under the auspices of the Comprehensive Tribal Development Organization, the wall posters of Professor Jayashankar Badibata programme were released at the PO office on Tuesday.
The PO said that if children are admitted to ashram schools, the path to a golden future will be paved.
