Uttam alleges KCR, Harish Rao colluded with Andhra contractors

Hyderabad: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday alleged that the BRS awarded contracts to Andhra Pradesh-based contractors, compromising Telangana’s water resources.

Speaking to the media, the minister accused BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao and T Harish Rao of conspiring to hand over water to Andhra Pradesh. “KCR and Harish Rao, the so-called masterminds, colluded with Andhra Pradesh in the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation project, handing over 3 TMC of water per day. How dare Harish Rao spread lies,” he said.

The minister added that the Congress government had halted the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation scheme after coming to power. “They must answer my questions. Why was the Palamuru project not completed? They accepted a smaller share in the Apex Council for the sake of commissions from contractors.

KCR blocked the Dindi project, causing injustice to Nalgonda district. Out of anger towards Komatireddy, they conspired against Brammanavilli. BRS has sold Telangana’s water and contracts to Andhra Pradesh,” he claimed.