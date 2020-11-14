Uttam demands cotton MSP of Rs 5,800 per quintal

Munagala (Suryapet): TPCC president and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded the government to pay minimum support price of Rs 2,500 per quintal for fine variety paddy and a bonus of Rs 500 unconditionally.

Participating in Mandal Parishad general body meeting of Munagala on Friday, he said that steps must be taken to procure fine variety paddy at IKP centers and demanded support price of Rs 5,800 per quintal for cotton. His other demands include simultaneous waiver of Rs 1 lakh crop loan and immediate payment of compensation of Rs 10,000 per acre for crop damage due to recent floods.

Uttam promised to put all his efforts in establishing trauma and postmortem wind in Government Hospital with an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore under DMFT funds. He assured to get all link roads sanctioned to every village in Munagala mandal under Gramina Sadak Yogana if local Panchayat Raj department AE submits report to him.