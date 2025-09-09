Uttam directs officials to expedite works on irri. projects across state

Hyderabad: State Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday directed senior officials to accelerate progress across all ongoing irrigation projects, stressing that the government must deliver “visible results” as it would complete two years in office this December.

He chaired a two-and-a-half-hour review meeting at Jala Soudha, where he examined issues ranging from water allocation clearances and tribunal hearings to desiltation works, land acquisition and restoration of damaged barrages.

Uttam Kumar Reddy placed top priority on the Sammakka Sarakka project, noting that the Central Water Commission has scheduled a meeting in Delhi on September 23 to decide on water allocation and Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) clearance.

He asked officials to immediately submit the required simulation report on ayacut and pursue a no-objection certificate from the Chhattisgarh Government, which has already received the submergence report.

He also instructed that applications for investment clearances for the Sitarama Sagar, Modikuntavagu, distributory systems of Chanaka-Korata, and the Chinna Kaleshwaram project be completed within a week so that the government can later approach the Centre for funding under the PMKSY scheme.

Reviewing the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT) issues, the minister said another round of discussions would be held with Supreme Court lawyer C.S. Vaidyanathan ahead of hearings scheduled for September 23–25, which he himself will attend. He added that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy might also join if his schedule permits.

On the restoration of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages, Uttam Kumar Reddy reiterated that the government’s stand was “very clear”: rehabilitation works would proceed strictly as per the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) report.

He directed that reputed institutions like IITs be engaged for structural testing and asked officials to be ready with action plans once floodwaters recede. “We must act before the next monsoon to ensure safety and usability of these barrages,” he said. Turning to the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Pranahita–Chevella Project at Tummidihatti, Uttam Kumar Reddy reminded officials that this was a Congress manifesto promise and the government was committed to implementing it.

He asked for a revised DPR and draft proposal to be prepared without delay and to finalise the schedule for discussions with the Maharashtra Government.

The minister emphasised that the Palamuru–Rangareddy project, along with Jurala, Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu, Bhima and Koilsagar, should be treated as the highest priority.

He directed the Commissioner (Land Acquisition and R&R) to compile pending issues in land acquisition, rehabilitation and forest clearance for these projects, along with those for Dindi, SLBC, Pendlipakala and Nakkalagandi. Special stress was laid on expediting land acquisition for the Kodangal-Narayanpet project, which he said must receive “first priority.”