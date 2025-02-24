Uttam, Jupally refute allegations

Hyderabad: Refuting Opposition allegations, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao dismissed claims of government negligence in the roof collapse at the SLBC tunnel.

“The roof collapse was an unfortunate accident, not a result of negligence by the government. Seepage of water and mud could have been the primary cause,” the ministers stated. They emphasized that the government responded immediately, launching rescue operations without delay. Despite 45 workers being successfully rescued, eight remain trapped.

The ministers held the previous BRS government responsible for the delay in completing the tunnel project, alleging deliberate neglect. They highlighted that the Congress-led government expedited the work upon assuming office. Excavation experts from the United States were brought in to accelerate the project’s completion.

The distance from the tunnel’s entrance to the accident site is 13.5 km. Rescue teams are actively engaged in operations, seeking technical assistance from various agencies as required. Uttam Kumar Reddy also confirmed that the Union government has assured its full support in completing the rescue efforts on a war footing.

The ministers further stated that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is being regularly updated on the rescue operations and the ongoing efforts to safely evacuate the trapped workers.