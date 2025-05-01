Live
Uttam Kumar Reddy directs officials to complete Palamuru Ranga Reddy project
State Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has instructed the Irrigation Department officials to take steps to complete the work of the Palamuru Rangareddy Reservoir at the earliest.
Wanaparthy dist: State Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has instructed the Irrigation Department officials to take steps to complete the work of the Palamuru Rangareddy Reservoir at the earliest.
On Thursday, he visited the Narlapur reservoir in Nagarkurnool district and the Edula Phase 2 reservoir in Wanaparthy district.
When he reached the Edula reservoir by helicopter in the afternoon, the minister was welcomed by District Collector Adarsh Surabhi, Wanaparthy MLA Thudi Megha Reddy, and District SP Ravula Giridhar, who presented a bouquet of flowers to the minister.
Later, State Excise, Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Planning Commission Vice Chairman G. Chinna Reddy, Nagarkurnool Parliamentarian Mallu Ravi, District Collector Adarsh Surabhi, Nagarkurnool District Collector B. Santosh, along with the Irrigation Department engineers, inspected the Edula Reservoir Phase 2. Later, he visited the Edula Tunnel and suggested that the work be completed quickly.
Irrigation Department S. E. Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, RDO Subramaniam, Irrigation Department officials and others accompanied the minister.