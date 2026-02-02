Uttam orders round-the-clock work to finish SLBC tunnel

Hyderabad: Emphasising the necessity for round the clock operations on the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel project, Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday made it clear that delays or negligence would not be tolerated. He demanded a focused approach to safety protocols alongside the immediate mobilisation and deployment of heavy machinery. The Minister chaired a high level review meeting concerning the tunnel and the rehabilitation of the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

The meeting noted that the Aerial Electromagnetic survey for the remaining section of the tunnel, conducted in collaboration with the National Geophysical Research Institute, has been completed and the report received. The results are encouraging and provide valuable geological data to aid in assessing tunnel support systems and identifying adverse zones in advance. Reiterating the government’s commitment to irrigation infrastructure, the Minister directed twenty four hour operations and underscored that no further lapses would be permitted. He instructed that the remaining works be executed using scientific methodologies based on advanced techniques to ensure continuous monitoring and adherence to international safety practices.

To strengthen project management, the Minister announced the creation of an exclusive SLBC Division headed by a Chief Engineer. He further directed the engagement of an Independent Supervision Consultant to ensure safety, quality, and design compliance throughout construction. Dedicated planning teams will monitor daily and weekly progress, while tunnel safety supervisors from Singareni Collieries Company Limited will be deployed at the site. Specialised geotechnical and geological teams will also perform daily assessments of ground behaviour to enable real-time decision-making and risk mitigation.

Regarding the Kaleshwaram barrages, Uttam Kumar Reddy called for close coordination among technical institutions and design consultants to expedite rehabilitation. He directed officials to align testing schedules of the Central Water and Power Research Station with the work of project designers. This synchronisation will facilitate phased design approvals by the National Dam Safety Authority under the Central Water Commission, allowing repairs to progress efficiently.

The Minister instructed that a meeting with the NDSA expert committee be held after 16 February, urging officials to prepare comprehensive technical proposals covering structural and hydraulic aspects. He emphasised the need to proceed on a war footing to finalise designs and secure approvals without delay. He stated that the tunnel is a vital component of the irrigation framework of the state and must proceed with speed, discipline, and scientific precision. Safety and design integrity remain the top priorities to ensure the project serves its intended purpose for the farmers.

The administration is determined to see these critical water projects through to completion to secure the agricultural future of the region while maintaining the highest engineering standards. This project will eventually provide the necessary water resources to the parched lands of Nalgonda and surrounding districts, fulfilling a long-standing promise made to the local farming community by the state.