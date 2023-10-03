Uttam predicts Rahul Gandhi as next PM

Huzur Nagar: Nalgonda MP Capt N Uttam Kumar Reddy has expressed strong confidence that the Congress party would win 75 seats and form the next government in Telangana in the upcoming elections. He also predicted that the Congress will achieve electoral success in the elections across five states and claim majority seats in the parliamentary elections scheduled for May next year, with Rahul Gandhi potentially becoming the Prime Minister.

He was speaking after several activists from BRS and YSRTP parties in Mellachervu Mandal of Huzur Nagar Constituency joined the Congress party on Monday.

Reddy conveyed the Congress party’s demand for the immediate implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the ongoing election. He emphasised the party’s unwavering support for the bill, calling it Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s dream. He also criticised the BJP government for stalling the bill.

CaptReddy also raised concerns about land issues, alleging that Dalits and tribals had not received their entitled three acres of land, while a local MLA had allegedly acquired 300 acres. He also lamented the non-implementation of the promised 12 per cent reservation for Muslims and the absence of Madiga community representation in ministerial positions. He criticised the omission of Mudiraj candidates from the ticket distribution and accused the current government of prioritising alcohol taxation over the implementation of their stated schemes.

The Congress MP said that he would win the Huzur Nagar seat with a majority of over 50,000 votes. He highlighted the developmental efforts undertaken by the previous Congress government in Mellachervu Mandal.